John Franklin Hope Jr.
Beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend, John Franklin Hope Jr., 65, of Keene, passed away on Monday, July 6, 2020, from injuries sustained in a tractor trailer rollover while returning with a load from Wentworth.
An immediate outpouring of love from family, friends and co-workers paints a clear picture of John’s impact on those around him. A professional tractor trailer driver for more than 40 years, he proudly served the local and greater community. John was a hardworking, genuine individual who would lend a hand whenever possible. He cherished spending time with family and friends and will be greatly missed by all who knew his generous and loving nature. He will affectionately be remembered for having a sense of humor and love of lasagna like Garfield, his favorite comic character.
John was born on June 8, 1955, to Juliet C. (Bleau) and John F. Hope Sr. in Keene. He grew up locally and graduated from Keene High School. John’s first jobs were working for H&W Tire (now Tire Warehouse), the City of Keene Highway and Water Works Divisions and Cersosimo Lumber, before following his ambition to be a professional tractor trailer driver like his father and three of his siblings. He drove for Manchester Central in Weare, Ward Trucking in Ashfield, Mass., and Idlenot Dairy in Keene. He then joined his two oldest brothers driving for Wetterau/Supervalu for 15 years until the Keene division closed.
Supervalu’s closing created an opportunity for John to follow the dream of owning his own “Big Rig.” He accomplished that dream and went into business as JF Hope Transport, LLC, for the next 14 years. He was leased to A. Duie Pyle of Pennsylvania, Quality Carriers of Massachusetts and Vermont and GMH Transport of Vermont, during that time hauling “reefers,” box trailers or tankers. Although it was very hard work he was proud to be an owner/operator. Even though a day never went by without calling home, John eventually decided to shut down his business to be closer to his family. He returned to the workforce, driving for Cersosimo Lumber in 2015, where he remained employed until his passing.
Driving truck provided John ample opportunity to nurture his passion for observing wildlife. He found great enjoyment seeing other parts of the country as he traveled the Northeast and Eastern seaboard. John delighted in sharing stories and photographs of moose and numerous other animals he encountered. He had a deep respect for all living things and frequently advocated to protect the environment.
John’s hobbies included building exact replicas of other peoples’ tractor trailers, often giving them as gifts. He restored his own ‘52 Chevy pickup from the frame up with the help of his brother, Ron, and his friend, Mooney. He never ceased to amaze with his extensive knowledge of history, music, movies and especially all things transportation. He enjoyed going to antique truck shows, riding his Harley, having coffee with his friends and reminiscing about the 50-plus years of mischief with his best buddy, Denis. Most important to him was time spent with the people he loved and his beloved pets — especially his boxer, Gracie, and rescue lab, Rebel.
John married his high school sweetheart, Dawn (Fitzroy) Hope on March 2, 1974. They were married over 46 years and enjoyed many adventures together. Besides his wife, John is survived by their daughters: Melanie R. Hope of Keene; and Sarah M. McLaughlin (and Patrick) of Alstead. He was blessed with five grandchildren: Zoe E. Hope, and Noah, Gabriella, Juliana and Isaiah Maragh, and two step-granddaughters, Kiera and Molly McLaughlin.
In addition he leaves behind his siblings: David (and Barbara) Hope; William (and Brenda) Hope Sr.; Ronald (and Juanita) Hope; Sharon (and Norman) Roussell; and Daniel Hope, who all live locally; his brother-in-law, Robert Fitzroy; his sisters-in-law: Cynthia (Cinni) Donovan and Brenda (and Nelson) Lanoue, all of Massachusetts; and several aunts, many cousins, nieces, nephews and other extended family.
John was predeceased by his parents; his in-laws, Ruth M. (McHaffie) and Herbert H. Fitzroy; his sister-in-law, Doris Hope; his brother-in-law, Ivan Donovan; his niece, Andrea (Hope) Turner; his nephew, Christopher Hope; and aunts, uncles and cousins. John also was predeceased by twin daughters Stephanie and Nicole, who were born prematurely.
Due to the pandemic there will be no public services at this time. A celebration to honor his life will be held in the future for family, friends and all those wishing to attend.
In lieu of flowers, John would wish any donations be made in his honor to: The National Wildlife Federation (www.NWF.org); ASPCA (www.ASPCA.org); Monadnock Humane Society, 101 West Swanzey Road, Swanzey NH 03446 (www.MonadnockHumaneSociety.org); or another charity of your choice.
Fletcher Funeral Home of Keene has been entrusted with the arrangements. To express condolences, a photo or memories, please visit www.FletcherFuneralHome.com.
