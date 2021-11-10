John Francis Leary, beloved husband, father, grandfather and friend to so many, died peacefully on Nov. 3, 2021, in Brattleboro at the age of 90.
He was a devoted husband and father. He is survived by his sons: Lonnie Geer and daughter-in-law, Lori; Lennie Leary and daughter-in-law, Linda; and Lee Leary; his daughter, Lori Leary; his granddaughters: Megan, Heather and Kelsey Geer, and Shyanne and Alexis Clark; and his grandson, Coulson Leary.
He is preceded in death by his beloved wife; Anna Leary; his daughter, Luanne Geer; his parents; Ruth and John Leary; his sisters: Barbara Blow, Mary Brown, Polly McAllister, Josephine Aiken and Lucy Taylor Smith; and his brother, William Leary.
John was born on June 14, 1931, in Brattleboro, to Ruth (Fuller) and John Leary. He graduated from Hinsdale High School in 1950 and soon after he joined the U.S. Army and served during the Korean War. He worked for more than 30 years at DJ Wholesale. He then worked for The Current as a bus driver.
John had a great zest for life, was passionate about bingo and helping others, but mostly he was devoted to his family, which was his greatest joy.
Services will be held at a later date.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.