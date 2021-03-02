John F. O’Brien, 61, of Mechanic Street, Alstead, died at the Jack Burns Center in Lebanon on Feb. 21, 2021.
He was born on June 12, 1959, the son of James and Lela Mae (Lowell) O’Brien, in Bellows Falls. He attended schools in Alstead and was a 1978 graduate of Fall Mountain Regional High School. He worked as a cook at the Cheshire Medical Center, the Springfield Hospital and Pizza Hut. John also worked at Smiths Medical, Hubbard Farms and the U.S. Postal Service. John was a member of the North Walpole Fire Department and Alstead Fire Department, where he served as a Captain.
John is survived by his two children, Ian James O’Brien and Heather Ann O’Brien; his mother, Lela Mae Reney, and stepfather, Wally Reney; one sister, Laurie Schmitz, and her husband, Tom; three brothers: Patrick Dean O’Brien; James Fenton O’Brien and his wife, Patricia; and Todd Edward O’Brien; and many nieces and nephews. John was predeceased by his father, James O’Brien.
Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Fenton and Hennessey Funeral Home, 55 Westminster St., Bellows Falls, will be assisting with the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in John’s memory to the Alstead Ambulance and the Alstead Food Shelf.
