John F. Madden, 97, a longtime resident of Keene, passed away on Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, after a brief illness.
John was predeceased by his wife of 63 years, Evelyn (Parker), on June 4, 2021, and will be greatly missed by many, especially his children: Timothy W. Madden and his wife, Suzanne; Daniel T. Madden; and Rebecca M. Treat and her husband, Timothy. He has six grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, and a brother, Owen Madden, of Keene; his sisters: Glenda Henderson of Keene, and Janice Parker and Judith Avery, both of East Swanzey; many nieces, nephews and extended family members.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, at 11 a.m. at the United Church of Christ, 23 Central Square, Keene. Burial will follow in the West Cemetery, Bradford Road, Keene, and afterwards guests are invited to attend a luncheon reception at the First Congregational Church, 679 Old Homestead Highway, Swanzey. Family and friends are also invited to call on Thursday evening, Jan. 20, 2022, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Foley Funeral Home, 49 Court St., Keene. All those in attendance at the funeral service and calling hours are required to wear facemasks and to maintain the physical distancing protocols.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of John Madden to Camp Takodah via their website, or by mail to Takodah YMCA, 32 Lake St., North Swanzey NH 03431. To offer online condolences to the family or to share special memories, please visit www.foleyfuneralhome.com.
