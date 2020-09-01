John F. Bemis, 76, of Keene, passed away on Aug. 25, 2020. He passed unexpectedly at Cheshire Medical Center in Keene after a brief illness. Services are incomplete and under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Chapel and Crematories in Keene (www.cheshirefamilyfh.com).
