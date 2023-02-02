John E. Smith, 90, passed away peacefully on Jan. 19, 2023, at Applewood Nursing Home in Winchester.
He was born in Stoddard to his parents, Lemuel and Edna (Jennings) Smith, on Oct. 10, 1932.
John worked as a machinist at Hancock Tool/Fansteel, and later at Kingsbury Machine Tool for many years. He then worked for Don’s Trucking until he retired.
John loved spending time outdoors. He was an avid hunter and fisherman. He especially loved his annual fishing trip to Lake Albanel in Quebec, Canada. He loved ice fishing and spent many days ice fishing with the Smith family. He also enjoyed snowmobiling, 4-wheeling and his motorcycle. He was a hard worker and was always willing to lend a hand to anyone. He enjoyed his travels around the U.S., as well as his trips abroad to England and Scotland. He enjoyed cribbage and puzzles, and he loved spending time with his family.
Family members include his children: John Smith Jr. and his wife, Karen; Barton Smith and his wife, Darlene; Glenn Smith and his wife, Christine; Craig Polishan and his wife, Tonya; Andrew Smith and his wife, Ryan; and his daughter, Pamela Smith. He has 16 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Also, his siblings: Mary Rochford; Nellie Robinson and her husband, Davey; and Robert Smith and his wife, Diane.
He was predeceased by his sister, Marion Black, and his brothers James Smith and Louis Smith. He was also predeceased by his first wife, Georgine Ramirez, and his second wife, Teresa Machowski.
John will be laid to rest at Hillside Cemetery in Hancock. At John’s request there will be no services. There will be a celebration of John’s life on Sunday, March 19, 2023, at 1 p.m. at Whitcomb Hall in Swanzey.