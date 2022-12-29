John E. Joslin, 80, a lifelong resident of Keene and a well-known entrepreneur and member of our community, will be greatly missed with his passing at his home in Keene on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022, with his family at his side following a long illness.
His parents, George and Marie (Elder) Joslin, welcomed their son into the world on Feb. 21, 1942, in Keene. John was a 1960 graduate of Keene High School. While in high school he was a member of the school’s baseball team. John attended the University of New Hampshire and later transferred to Keene State College, where he received a bachelor’s degree in math.
His work career started with his successful operations of Style Craft Homes. He with his wife, Ruth, later owned and operated the former Winding Brook Lodge and Restaurant in Keene, and developed the property now known as Parkwood Apartments. Following years of successful operation, the lodge and restaurant were closed and the property was developed into what is now Park Place Apartments.
A very active member of his community, John was a member of the N.H. Home Builders Association; the N.H. Hospitality Association, serving as a member of their Board; and a longtime member and past president of the Keene Country Club.
John enjoyed snowmobiling, skiing, playing tennis and golfing. He was a big-game hunter, making many trips to Montana and Wyoming, as well as fishing in Alaska. John also enjoyed boating and waterskiing, and was the first person to barefoot waterski on Spofford Lake. Having a love for traveling, John enjoyed taking his family on many wonderful trips, including adventures to Alaska, Africa, China and Glacier Park, to name a few.
He had a keen mind, being able to complete Sudoku brain puzzles with ease. During the maple syrup season, you could find John in his sugarhouse every day making maple syrup, a task he truly loved doing, and one he greatly missed not being able to do in his later years.
He will be greatly missed by many in our community, especially his wife of 58 years, Ruth L. (Marrow) Joslin, who has shared life’s journey with John since 14 years of age; his son, Christopher S. Joslin, and his wife, Kimberly, of Spofford; his daughter, Susan Bentley, and her husband, Thomas, of Swanzey Center; his grandchildren, Nicholas Joslin, Kyle Bentley and Jesse Bentley; his sisters-in-law, Karen Joslin of Campton, Paulette Joslin of Arizona and Clare Keller of Newburyport, Mass.; and several nieces, nephews and extended family members.
Three brothers, George, Charles and William, predeceased John.
A celebration of life for John will be held on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, from 1 to 3 p.m., at the Foley Funeral Home, 49 Court St., Keene. Burial in the Spofford Village Cemetery will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, for those who wish, donations may be made in Mr. Joslin’s memory to Hospice of HCS, P.O. Box 564, Keene NH 03431; or to the Monadnock Kitty Rescue and Adoption, 11 Plantation Drive, Jaffrey NH 03452.