John E. Bentley

John Edward Bentley, 87, of American House in Keene and formerly of Claremont, died Feb. 5, 2022.
He was born in Claremont on July 20, 1934, the son of Edward R. and Louise (Bodeur) Bentley.
He was a graduate of St. Mary’s High School with the class of 1952.
He had previously lived on Pappas Road in Claremont and in Charlestown for 15 years. He was a veteran of the Korean conflict, having served in the U.S. Marine Corps.
He started his banking career with the Claremont National Bank in Claremont and retired in 1997 as President and CEO of the Connecticut River Bank, Corp., where he was for 29 years.
He was a member of the Elks Lodge and VFW Post of Claremont and the American Legion Post of Naples, Fla.
He married Lorraine M. (Boissonneault) Bentley on April 2, 1955, and she died on April 4, 2010.
The family includes two sons: Thomas David Bentley and his wife, Susan, of Walpole; and Stephen John Bentley of Claremont; one granddaughter, Marissa Bentley; and four grandsons: Kyle, Jesse, Eric and Ryan.
Friends may call at the Stringer Funeral Home, 146 Broad St., Claremont on Friday evening, Feb. 11, 2022, from 5 to 7 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Mary’s Church, 32 Pearl St., Claremont on Saturday morning, Feb. 12, 2022, at 11 a.m. with Father Shawn Therrien officiating. Interment will follow with military honors in St. Mary’s Cemetery.
Donations in his memory are asked to be made to the Claremont Soup Kitchen, 53 Central St., Claremont NH 03743.
Arrangements are with Stringer Funeral Homes and Crematorium, 146 Broad St., Claremont NH 03743. To view an online memorial or send a private message of condolence, visit www.stringerfh.com.
