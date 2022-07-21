John E. Belletete, 56, of Marlborough, passed away suddenly on July 10, 2022, at the Glens Falls Hospital in Glens Falls, N.Y., following a wonderful weekend spent with his wife and family.
His parents, Leo P. and Diana M. (Raymond) Belletete, welcomed their son into the world on Aug. 4, 1965, in Winchendon, Mass. John grew up in Troy and was a 1984 graduate of Monadnock Regional High School in Swanzey. John worked for 28 years as a supervisor with Timken Corporation in Keene.
A resident of Marlborough for 34 years, John built his home and cherished the many special memories he created with family and friends there. He had a love of music, especially soft rock from the ’70s and ’80s. He loved going to Maine, enjoying the solace of the ocean and spending many wonderful seasons at his summer home in Townsend, Vt. Special memories for John included sitting on the back porch of his home with family, especially his grandchildren, and the many wonderful cookouts that they shared.
In his earlier years, John was a pitcher with area softball teams, and coached his children’s basketball, soccer and baseball teams. He also enjoyed a great game of horseshoes. John was an avid Patriots, Red Sox and Bruins fan. You could also find John every Wednesday, playing cribbage with his daughter, Lacey, at the Elks Club, a time that he cherished with her. He was a loving father, Papa, son and brother and his memory will live on his children, grandchildren and generations to come.
John is survived by his wife of 15 years, Heidi J. (Talbot) Cormier-Belletete, of Marlborough; his children: Zakary John Belletete and his wife, Meghan, of Marlborough; Lacey Hana Belletete of Marlborough; Heather Rose Belletete of Chesterfield; and Dillon Kurtis Belletete and his wife, Britney, of Marlborough; nine grandchildren: Josephine “Josie” Hart, Elliott John Belletete, Theodore Hart, Barrett Belletete, Winston Hart, Parker Cormier, Kilian Cormier, Thatcher Cormier and Trey White; his father, Leo P. Belletete, of Troy; his stepchildren: Andrew Cormier and his wife, Trish, of Glens Falls, N.Y.; and Mathew Cormier and his fiancee, Jess Carrigan, of New Port Richey, Fla.; his sister, Lynn Marie Belletete, and her wife, Dierdre Bernier-Belletete, of North Swanzey; a nephew, Brandon Bernier, of Troy; his father-in-law, Ronald James Talbot, and his wife, Barbara, of Charlestown; his brother-in-law, Scott Talbot, and his wife, Stacy, of Westmoreland; his step-father-in-law, Richard Houck, of Nelson; his former wife, Lisa E. Hakala-Posco, of Old Orchard Beach, Maine; and many extended family and friends.
He is predeceased by his mother, Diana (Raymond) Belletete; his son-in-law, Brendan Hart; and his mother-in-law, Marilyn (Miller) Houck.
Services, a Celebration of Life and burial in the Meeting House Cemetery, Marlborough, will be held privately by the family.
The family would like to extend a special “thank you” to the staff at the Dialysis Center in Keene for their wonderful care provided to John. For those who wish, donations may be made to the American Kidney Fund, 11921 Rockville Pike, Suite 300, Rockville MD 20852.
