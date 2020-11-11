John “Jack” Desilets, 76, of Ormond Beach, Fla., and formerly of Keene, passed away peacefully at home in his sleep on Nov. 9, 2020. Funeral arrangements will be announced by Foley Funeral Home of Keene at a later date.
