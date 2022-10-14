John Deforest Watson, 49, passed away Oct. 5, 2022, in Walpole. He died peacefully in his sleep surrounded by love.
John was born in Albany, N.Y., to Margaret (Schimmel) Watson and grew up outside of Saratoga Springs, N.Y. Following high school graduation from the Darrow School, John worked for many years as an accomplished tradesman in various disciplines, though welding and pipe-fitting remained his favorites.
John was a mechanical, mathematical and technical genius. Despite never attending college, he effortlessly passed the New Hampshire engineering licensing exam and subsequently worked nationally, designing, developing and optimizing a diverse range of plants and factories. He took great pride in his professional reputation and was truly happiest when his mind and body were at work.
He enjoyed working in the woods, snowmobiles, water-cross, white water rafting, snow shoeing and aerospace. He was an attentive and affectionate cat dad. He was selfless, generous, gentle and sweet. John was beloved by many throughout all his days.
He leaves behind his proudest accomplishment and son, Cahner. Other survivors include his previous partner and close friend, Catherine Ingram; her children, Maria and Enrique Ingram Mendez; his sisters: Susan Coyner, Christina Bresnahan and Allison Watson; and a brother, Stephen Watson.
A brief reception and celebration are scheduled for Monday, Oct. 17, 2022, at 10 a.m. at Guilford Community Church, 38 Church Drive, Guilford, Vt., followed by a graveside service at Christ’s Church, 5 Calvin Coolidge Hwy., Guilford, Vt.
Donations in memory of John can be made to Monadnock Kitty Rescue and Adoption, P.O. Box 468, Jaffrey NH 03452; or Groundworks Homeless Shelter, P.O. Box 370, Brattleboro, Vt. 05302.
All services are under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Homes and Crematories, 46 South Winchester St., Swanzey NH 03446 (www.cheshirefamilyfh.com).