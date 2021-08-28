A Celebration of Life for John Davidson Summers
Sept. 11-12, 2021.
Saturday, Sept. 11, noon: A Ceremony at Dublin Town Cemetery, 1120 Main St., Dublin.
Saturday, Sept. 11, 2 p.m.: A No-Host Luncheon at Beepa and Lulu’s Restaurant, 180 Concord St., Peterborough.
Saturday, Sept. 11, 4 p.m.: Pisgah State Park to John Summers’ trail, hike led by Matt Edson, Friends of Pisgah Association. (Hike takes about 2 — 2 1/2 hours). Meet at Matt’s house at 3:45 p.m. (Change into hiking clothes) Matt’s address: 121 Old Chesterfield Road, Hinsdale; or meet at trailhead at 4 p.m., Kilburn trailhead in Pisgah State Park on Route 63 near Hinsdale.
Sunday, Sept. 12, 10 a.m.: Mt. Monadnock Dublin Trail, hike led by Michael Walsh (Hike takes 4 1/2 — 5 hours). Meeting place to carpool to trailhead is Dublin Public Library or Yankee Magazine parking lots in town center of Dublin.
To contribute your favorite photos of John for the memorial display, please email them to heidi.summers@yahoo.com by Sept 1, 2021.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.