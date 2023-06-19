John D. Sears

A quiet, good man, John D. “Jack” Sears, 72, passed away with his wife by his side on June 14, 2023, after a four-year battle with cancer.
Jack was born Jan. 12, 1951, in Elmira, N.Y., to Glenn W. Sears Sr. and Norma Stanton Sears. He graduated from Horseheads High School in 1969.
The ‘70s was a special decade for Jack. On a blind date on Feb. 15, 1974, Jack met Letricia Tobey. They were married exactly one year later. Jack graduated from the University of Maine, Orono, in 1978. Near the end of that decade, his son and daughter, Brett and Janna, were born.
Serving his country in the U.S. Coast Guard and U.S. Air Force allowed Jack to travel much of the world. He went to both poles while in the Coast Guard, and served in New Mexico, Okinawa, Florida and Norway while in the Air Force.
Jack and his family moved to Keene in 1991, where he finished his working career in the Registrar’s Office at Keene State College. Working in an “ivy-covered building” had been a dream of his. Elliot Hall provided that.
A lifetime goal was fulfilled in 2008 when Jack became a Certified Lay Minister for the United Methodist Church. For three years he served the Richmond United Methodist Community Church and Grace United Methodist Church in Keene. When the Methodist Church in Keene closed, Jack and Tricia began attending the Monadnock Covenant Church, where he was active until his illness precluded volunteer activities and attendance.
Becoming a grandfather in 2006 and 2007 to Priscilla and Lydia enhanced Jack’s life like only grandparenthood can. Since the girls were born in Doha, Qatar, he and Tricia (aka Poppy and Mimi) made three trips to Doha. Jack enjoyed a close relationship with his children. As his father’s disease progressed, Brett made many trips from Canada to spend time with his dad, watching sports and bemoaning the sometime hapless Red Sox and Patriots.
A ball — no matter the size — intrigued Jack. He would play, watch or read about sports. An avid reader and jigsaw puzzler for most of his life, Jack spent hours reading theology, history or fantasy and science fiction. He often got “good” words for Scrabble and Quiddler from his fantasy reading! He loved nature and, while not a gardener, he appreciated the beauty of flowers and vegetables — even eggplant!
Jack was predeceased by his parents, his brother, David E. Sears, and his beloved daughter, Janna N. Sears. His special feline friend Lily gave Jack tremendous comfort before her passing.
He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Letricia; his son, Brett (Katie); his granddaughters, Priscilla and Lydia; his brothers, Glenn W. Sears (Judy) and Thomas E. Sears; his sister, Jane S. Burke; his sisters-in-law, Aletha J. Sears, Noreen T. Golden and Jill C. Tobey (Bill); his brother-in-law, Robin K. Tobey; and several cousins, nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his golfing and breakfast buddy, Larry Cummings.
The family would like to thank the staff at HCS, especially Bobbie Heinonen, for the compassion and care provided for over eight months.
A Celebration of Life will be held at the Monadnock Covenant Church, 90 Base Hill Road, Keene, on Saturday, June 24, 2023, at 11 a.m.
At Jack’s request, for those who are so inclined, donations to Janna’s former employer, the Humane Society International (donate.hsi.org) would be gratefully accepted.
The Foley Funeral Home of Keene is entrusted with Jack’s services. To offer online condolences to the family or to share special memories, please visit www.foleyfuneralhome.com.