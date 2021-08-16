John D. “Jay” Mosbaugh, 78, of Keene, passed away on Friday, Aug. 13, 2021, at the American House in Keene following a lengthy battle with Parkinson’s Disease. The Fletcher Funeral Home of Keene is assisting the family with the arrangements.
Latest e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- Man dead in Winchester crash Wednesday night
- Police: Foul play not suspected after body found in Westmoreland
- Pho Keene Great owners sue former business partner, alleging trademark infringement
- Winchester woman competing in national 'Fab Over 40' contest
- Otter Brook, Surry recreation areas to be closed for rest of season
- 2021 Babe Ruth 14U World Series Schedule
- In good company: Female firefighters comprise one third of Swanzey's force
- Keene has averaged about 100 RTK requests annually since 2017
- Police: Keene man fired gun next to another man's face, causing burns
- Police name woman injured in Old Walpole Road crash
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.