Family and friends are welcome to a graveside service for John D. “Jay” Mosbaugh, 78, of Keene, who passed away on Aug. 13, 2021, on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, at 1 p.m. in the Monadnock View Cemetery, Park Avenue, Keene.

A celebration of Jay’s life will continue following the service with a reception at the Summit Winery on Route 12, Westmoreland, from 2 to 6 p.m. All are welcome to attend both services. The Fletcher Funeral Home of Keene is assisting the family with these services.