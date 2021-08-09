John D. Corliss Jr., 75, a longtime resident of Winchester, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, at the Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon.
His parents, Annette (Miester) and John Dalton Corliss Sr., welcomed their son into the world on Aug. 12, 1945, at Fort Sam Hospital in Houston.
In his earlier years, John worked at the former Riverside Texaco Garage, and later owned his own garage in Troy.
In 1980, John took over the family business from his father, Trader John’s Gun Shop in Winchester, and over the many years of running this business he created many friendships with those who came into the store.
John’s second passion in life was racing his #58 modified stock car, starting in 1971 at Monadnock Speedway in Winchester when it was a dirt track, continuing to successfully race in events all over New England for many years. At the time of his passing, John was the owner of Corliss Racing with the #5 car.
John was also a part-time police officer with the towns of Winchester and Troy for several years. He enjoyed hunting and fishing, and loved to play the slot machines, traveling many times to Las Vegas and Atlantic City. He also enjoyed the weekly poker games with his friends. John was a life member of the National Rifle Association.
He will be greatly missed by many, especially his seven children: Beth A. Beauregard of Oregon; Wendy J. Brown of Keene; John D. Corliss III of Winchester; Donald J. Corliss and his wife, Stacy, of Winchester; Brenda J. McDonald and her husband, Brian, of Iowa; Michael S. Shay and his wife, Irene, of Swanzey; and Lynn A. Collins and her husband, John, of Swanzey; his grandchildren: Sarah Newell-Rumrill, Melissa Feigt, Nicholas Pearson, Trina Brown, Geoffrey Corliss, Joseph Collins, Jacob Brown, Nathan Shay, Haley Martin, Alyssa Timmons, Ryan Timmons, Brian McDonald Jr. and his wife, Shelbie, Amy Page, Ashley McDonald, Christopher McDonald, Stephanie McDonald and Desiree McDonald; many great-grandchildren, including twins Austin and Mason Capuzzo, whom John and his wife, Betty, helped to raise; a brother, Robert Corliss, and his wife, Sandy, of Claremont; his sisters: Rhonda Stephens and her husband, Herbert “Chan,” of Winchester; Priscilla Brisson and her husband, James, of Winchester; and Dawn Almand of Deland, Fla.; and many nieces, nephews and extended family members.
Sadly, John’s wife of 47 years, Betty J. (Smith) Corliss, passed away just 12 days earlier, on July 20, 2021. A sister, Lana Corliss, and a grandson, Zachary Timmons, also predeceased John.
A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021, at 11 a.m. in the Monadnock View Cemetery, Park Avenue, Keene. Family and friends are welcome to attend.
In lieu of flowers, for those who wish, donations may be made in Mr. Corliss’ memory to the National Rifle Association, 11250 Waples Mill Road, Fairfax VA 22030 (https//donate.nra.org).
The Fletcher Funeral Home of Keene is assisting the family with the arrangements. To offer online condolences to the family or to share special memories, please visit www.fletcherfuneralhome.com.
