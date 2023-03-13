John “Jack” Coleman Ilg, formerly of Chatham, Mass., and currently of Jaffrey and Cary, N.C., passed away peacefully at the age of 92 on March 9, 2023.
Jack was born on Aug. 16, 1930, to the late Nora and Alfred Ilg in Lowell, Mass. After graduating from Tufts University, Jack enlisted in the U.S. Army, where he served as a Medical Services Non-Commissioned Officer at the U.S. Army Hospital in Berlin, Germany, during the Korean War conflict. Upon his return from Germany, Jack earned his master’s degree in bacteriology from the University of Massachusetts at Amherst. Jack was an entrepreneur and co-founder of Concord Labs in Keene, which created hundreds of jobs in the community manufacturing medical equipment.
Jack was preceded in death by his loving wife, Dorothy Ann Gray, of Lexington, Mass., whom he married in 1955; his brother-in-law, David Fenton; and his nephew, David Fenton Jr.
Jack is survived by his devoted wife of 22 years, Kimberly; his children: Jonathan, Melissa (David), Meredith, Katerina, Gabriella (Kevin), Andy (Rachel) and Amanda (Rick); 11 grandchildren: David, Hope, Emma (Dan), Matthew, Madeline, Nathaniel, Amelia, Spencer, Ella, Penny and Eloise; his best friend and sister, Mary; two nieces, Elizabeth and Julie; a nephew, Peter; and his dear friends, Russ and Mike.
Jack never met a stranger and will always be remembered as a legendary storyteller, detailed list-maker, fierce patriot, curious scientist, nature lover, world traveler, environmentalist, sneaky candy thief and an incredible grandfather.
The family would like to extend their warmest thanks to the Transitions Hospice Care team of Raleigh, N.C.
Jack had a special place in his heart for the Wounded Warrior Project and those who served. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, to carry on the mission.
To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
The Keene Sentinel, the Monadnock United Way and Impact Monadnock Business Ambassadors are partnering to boost literacy for the youngest among us and, as a bonus, give a lift to local news literacy, too. Between now and March 31, you can get a digital subscription to The Sentinel for $2.99 a week and with it comes a StartSmart™ package of durable board books for children 0 to 5.