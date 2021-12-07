John Charles MacMaster Jr. passed away on Nov. 27, 2021, surrounded by his family.
He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Annie (Sande) Alexander MacMaster; his daughter, Becca MacMaster Doyle; his son, Greg Alexander MacMaster; his son-in-law, Frank Doyle; his grandchildren: Liam MacMaster, Eliza Doyle, Sam Doyle and Lilly Doyle; his sisters: Shirley M. Laufer and her husband, Ken Laufer, of Overland Park, Kansas; and Janice M. Kitchen of Natick, Mass.; several nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and grand-nephews. He was predeceased by his parents, Margaret (Daisy) A. MacMaster and John C. MacMaster Sr.
John was born on Feb. 11, 1944, to a celebratory family, anxious for a boy child. His younger years were spent playing stick ball, fishing and excelling at every athletic pursuit. He was always a leader of the team in athletic performance and loyalty to his peers. After four years at Newton High School, Newton, Mass., where he played football, baseball and ice hockey, John held onto friends from those high school and younger years throughout his life. John graduated from Springfield College (Mass.) and then joined the U.S. Marine Corps as an officer intent to join the Vietnam War, already underway. John was a pilot in HMM-263 flying mainly CH-46D Chinook helicopters during one tour from 1969-70, often engaged in medical evacuation missions while under fire.
Upon returning stateside, John’s mother announced that she and Annie’s parents had arranged a blind date for their two kids. They were married in 1973 and lived in Connecticut, Pennsylvania and Massachusetts before finding their home of 35 years in Swanzey in 1985. By then they had two kids in school and John threw himself into championing for his kids, coaching teams and being a foundation of support for academic and athletic pursuits.
In quiet moments at home, John sought out his old vinyl records from the ’70s, including Peter, Paul and Mary and Paul Simon. John loved to get out to the ocean. He loved owning a boat and fishing rods, and wanted to share this time with his family. He was never happier than when he was vacationing on a small island in the cold Atlantic waters of New England, wearing his G.I. aviator sunglasses, smoking a Marlboro cigarette and listening to the radio chatter discussing where the fish were biting.
Services will be held Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, at noon, with a Celebration of Life ceremony to be held at the First Congregational Church of Swanzey, 679 Old Homestead Highway, Swanzey. Reception immediately following. Wearing a mask will be appreciated for the service and will be required for those who choose to sing.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston MA 02284 (www.dana-farber.org). Fond memories and expressions of sympathy for the MacMaster family may be shared at www.FletcherFuneralHome.com.
