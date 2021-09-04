John C. Topa, 87, a lifetime resident of Keene, died on Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021. He passed peacefully at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center with the love of family near.
John was born the son of the late Hilda (Ketchum) and Joseph Topa on July 4, 1934, in Rutland, Vt. He was educated locally and graduated from Keene High School with the class of 1952. On Oct. 10, 1952, he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force. He served during the Korean War as a supply technician. John was stationed in England and Manhattan Air Force Base in New York. John was the recipient of the National Defense Service Medal and the Good Conduct Medal. He was honorably discharged on Aug. 9, 1956, at the rank of Airman 2/C.
He exchanged vows with Marlene P. Minns on Aug. 27, 1955, in Ipswich, England. They have been married for 66 years.
John was a 34-year employee at Timken Co. in Keene. He worked as a manager of inventory until his retirement in 2004. He was also a sales associate at Kohl’s in Keene from 2013-17. He enjoyed refinishing furniture, especially caning chairs. Time was spent working in his flower gardens. He enjoyed being out with nature while fishing the region, reading and being with his family.
Mr. Topa is survived by his wife, Marlene P. Topa, of Keene; his children and their spouses: Stephen Topa of Pensacola, Fla.; Cindy Nutting and her husband, James, of Keene; Michael Topa of Keene; Stephanie Franco and her husband, Norman, of Charlestown; and Jennifer Masterson and her husband, Darryl, of Keene. In addition, he is survived by seven grandchildren: Zachary Nutting and his wife, Lindsey; Scott Topa; Ian Topa and his significant other, Shannon Summers; Kelsey Topa-Papa and her husband, Gino Papa; Jasmine Howard; Lila Masterson; and Violet Masterson; and one great-grandchild, Caroline Howard. John is predeceased by his siblings.
In keeping with John’s wishes there are no calling hours or religious services. Donations in John’s memory can be made to Trout Unlimited and the Keene Public Library. All services are under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Chapel and Crematories, 44 Maple Ave., Keene NH 03431 (www.cheshirefamilyfh.com).
