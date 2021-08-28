John C. Topa, 87, of Keene, passed away on Aug. 24, 2021. He passed peacefully at Cheshire Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Keene after a period of declining health. Services are incomplete and under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Chapel and Crematories in Keene (www.cheshirefamilyfh.com).
