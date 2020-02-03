John C. Labukas
John C. Labukas, 65, a longtime resident of Stoddard, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020.
His parents, Nikodemas and Olga (Karpovaite) Labukas, welcomed their son into the world on May 19, 1954, in Brockton, Mass. John was a 1976 graduate of Clark University in Worcester, Mass., where he proudly wore Clark sweatshirts until his passing.
John was a resident of Farmington, Conn., Battery Park in New York City, and later, Stamford, Conn. In 1987, John and his wife, Jodi, purchased property on Highland Lake in Stoddard. Soon after, they had their home built, where they spent many years enjoying all the lake had to offer, and then fulfilling their dreams, retired there.
He worked as an underwriter for multiple insurance and reinsurance companies in the United States and France, retiring from Amrisc, LLC, in January of 2014.
John was an excellent golfer and was a member of the Farmington Woods Country Club and later the Keene Country Club. He also loved year-round fishing on ponds and lakes in Massachusetts, Connecticut and on Highland Lake. He was a great athlete and played baseball in middle school, high school and college, as a catcher and shortstop.
He was a Boston Red Sox fan as a child until 1986 when he became an avid New York Yankees fan. He also loved watching football. John has a special place in his heart for dogs, and would always carry biscuits in his pockets and in his car in the chance that he encountered one of his friends.
John was an only child who lovingly embraced and was embraced by his wife, Jodi’s extensive family who could always count on him, and was fun to be around. He was known as always being trustworthy, always able to be counted on, very likable and had a great positive attitude and personality. He also had a great sense of humor and was a team player.
He will be missed by many, especially his wife of 35 years, Jodi M. (Valenti) Labukas, of Stoddard; his brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Frank and Barbara Valenti of Toms River, N.J., Robert Valenti of Fairlee, Vt., Joseph Valenti and his wife, Sherri Friedlander, of Haworth, N.J.; eight nieces and nephews; and seven great-nieces and great-nephews. A sister-in-law, Mary Valenti, predeceased him.
A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. in St. Bernard Church, 185 Main St., Keene. Burial will be in the spring in the New Dow Hill Cemetery, Stoddard. Family and friends are invited to call on Wednesday from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at the Fletcher Funeral Home, 33 Marlboro St., Keene.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mr. Labukas’ memory to the Stoddard Fire and Rescue Association, P.O. Box 268, Stoddard NH 03464-0268.
To offer online condolences to the family or to share special memories, please visit www.fletcherfuneralhome.com.
