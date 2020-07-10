John C. Callahan Jr.
John C. Callahan Jr., 78, a longtime resident of Troy, died peacefully in his sleep on Sunday, July 5, 2020, at Cheshire Medical Center in Keene.
He was born the son of the late Ruth I. (Buckley) and John C. Callahan Sr. on Sept. 17, 1941, in Brockton, Mass. The family moved to Troy in 1951. John attended local schools, graduating from Troy High School in 1961.
John exchanged vows with Priscilla E. Aro at Immaculate Conception Church in Troy on Aug. 4, 1962, and they remained married until her passing in 2017.
John was a dedicated employee of Kingsbury Machine Tool, Inc. in Keene for over 40 years. His passion for community service and safety was displayed by his participation on several local boards. This included 47 years of service to the Troy Volunteer Fire Department, 27 years as its Chief. He was a member of the Meadowood County Area Fire Department and fire school where he also held the roles of supervisor of the grounds and sat on the board of directors. He helped to establish, and was the first president of, TEASI, which has evolved into the Troy Ambulance Service Inc. He was a member of the board of commissioners for the Troy Water/Sewer Board for 11 years, ending his service in 2019.
John was a lover of automobiles and travel. He enjoyed owning many different American-made automobiles, including a 1966 Ford Thunderbird. His and Priscilla’s love of travel took them to tropical destinations including Hawaii, the Bahamas, many of the Caribbean islands, Mexico and Florida during their lifetimes. They wintered in Cape Coral, Fla., during their retirement and enjoyed hosting friends and family there. John’s favorite time of year was the holidays. Whether it was a family cruise, Christmas in the Bahamas, Florida or New Hampshire, John was happiest when his family was celebrating together.
Mr. Callahan is survived by his five children: John C. Callahan III (Anne) of Worcester, Mass.; Patricia C. Rhode (Steve) of Lynnfield, Mass.; David A. Callahan of Swanzey; Mary E. Todd (John) of Sterling, Va.; and Daniel J. Callahan of Keene; his grandchildren: John C. Callahan IV, Parker Rhode, Tracy Rhode, Hunter Todd, and Colin Todd; and three great-grandchildren: Liam Callahan, Mary Callahan and Madelyn Callahan. The oldest of 15 children, he is pre-deceased by his twin brother, James E., and sister, Elizabeth; and is survived by Robert (Leslie), Gerald (Ann), Mary Remijon, Ann Southworth, Jean Austin (Dan Czeh), Margaret Callahan-Towle (Doug), Thomas, Ruth Sanders (Jack), Rita Lane (Dan), Rose Belisle (Rob), Catherine Zaricki (John) and Michael (Nicky). In addition he leaves nieces, nephews extended family and numerous friends.
Calling hours will be held on Sunday, July 12, 2020, from 5 to 8 p.m., and a Celebration of Life service will be held on Monday July 13, 2020, at 10 a.m., all in the Cheshire Family Funeral Chapel, 44 Maple Ave., Keene. Burial will follow in the family lot at Pine Grove Cemetery, Granite Street, Marlborough. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in John’s name to the Troy Fire Department, P.O. Box 659, Troy, NH 03465. All services are under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Chapel and Crematories, Cheshire Family Funeral Chapel, 44 Maple Ave., Keene NH 03431 (www.cheshirefamilyfh.com).
