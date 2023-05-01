John A. Neary Sr.

John A. “Jack” Neary Sr., 70, a longtime resident of Walpole, passed away on April 22, 2023, at Cheshire Medical Center in Keene.
His parents, John J. and Eleanor (McNiven) Neary, welcomed their son into the world on March 9, 1953, in Schenectady, N.Y. He grew up in Schenectady and was a graduate of Linton High School in Schenectady. He went on to attend Union College in New York, and later, Keene State College.
Jack worked as a computer programmer with National Grange Mutual Insurance Company in Keene. He was also a substitute teacher at Fall Mountain Regional High School in Langdon.
He was very active in community and political affairs, and served as chair on the Walpole Zoning Board. He was also a member of the First Congregational Church in Walpole.
Jack loved taking long drives and walks in the great outdoors. His favorite memories centered on watching his children’s sporting events and school activities, and as a scout leader with his boys in their early years. He had a great sense of humor and loved listening to The Beatles and The Beach Boys. Jack found a special place in his heart for animals, especially birds and cats. His cherished memories centered on time spent with his family, especially his grandchildren.
He is survived by his children: John A. “Jackie” Neary Jr. and his wife, Stephanie, of Hamilton, Mass.; Joshua W. Neary and his wife, Nicole, of Bay City, Mich.; and Amy E. Neary of Bronx, N.Y.; his grandchildren, Aidan, Brandon, Brady, Emily and Charlotte; his sisters: Barbara Neary of Schenectady, N.Y.; Rebecca Neary of San Diego, Calif.; Charmian Gardiner of Rye, N.Y.; and Sally Neary of Seattle, Wash.; his brother, Richard Neary, of Speculator, N.Y.; his niece, Molly Neary; his nephews, Russ Gardiner and Jarod Mitchell; and his former wife of 43 years, Nancy Neary, of Troy, N.Y.
A funeral service will be held on Sunday, May 7, 2023, at 2 p.m. in the First Congregational Church, 15 Washington Square, Walpole. Burial with committal prayers will follow in the Village Cemetery, North Road, Walpole.
In lieu of flowers, for those who wish, donations may be made in Mr. Neary’s memory to the Monadnock Humane Society, 101 West Swanzey Road, West Swanzey NH 03446.
The Foley Funeral Home of Keene is entrusted with Mr. Neary’s care. To offer an online condolence to the family or to share special memories, please visit www.foleyfuneralhome.com.