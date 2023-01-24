John A. Blake, 89, a lifelong resident of Swanzey, passed away peacefully while sleeping on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, with the love of his family by his side.
He was born on April 2, 1933, to the late Vera (Davis) and Ralph Blake in Swanzey. He was educated locally at Keene High School.
In the spring of 1979, John exchanged vows with the love of his life, Janeth L. Frazier. They had a simple service at the United Church of Christ in Swanzey.
John worked was a woodworker for Frazier Furniture in Swanzey for 20 years until he retired back in 1996. Prior he worked for Blake Family Farm in Swanzey, along with Lane Bucket Company in Swanzey as a furniture assembler.
John enjoyed many things in life such as hunting, fishing, any New England sport and playing cards. During his free time you would always find John at one of his grandchildren’s sporting events or playing in tournaments at the Legion. John was also on the Swanzey Volunteer Fire Department for 41 years and was a Captain when he retired.
Mr. Blake is survived by his devoted wife, Janeth Blake, of Swanzey; his four children: Raymond J. Blake and his wife, Jennifer, of Newburg, Ore.; Ralph A. Blake and his wife, Susan, of Maple Grove, Minn.; Roy J. Blake and his wife, Tammy, of Swanzey; and David B. Blake and his significant other, Laura, of Keene; and his five step-children. He is also survived by his five siblings; Thelma Cummings of Henniker, Vera Lefever of Pennsylvania, Phyllis Christian of Keene, Mary Jane Blake of Marlborough and Delbert Blake and his wife, Jean, of Swanzey; his many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, cousins, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents; and his three siblings, Josephine McDonald, Ester Blake and Irene Gracey.
Calling hours will be held on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, from 5 to 7 p.m. in the Cheshire Family Funeral Chapel, 44 Maple Ave., Keene. A burial will take place later in the spring of 2023 with dates and times to be announced online and in the local newspaper.
