Joel M. Schneider
Joel M. Schneider, 55, a resident of Keene, passed away at his home on Wednesday, July 31, 2019, following a period of declining health.
Joel was born April 28, 1964, the son of Richard and Loretta (Cuda) Schneider.
Joel was a 1982 graduate of the Sudbury Valley School in Framingham, Mass. As a student there he developed many skills in interpersonal relationships nurturing his innate desire to learn. Joel helped to reform its entire judicial system, writing and creating school laws and the position of judicial clerk of which he served. Joel briefly attended UMass in Boston.
Joel worked several years as a senior manager Windows Desktop engineer at Fidelity Investment Management Technology until his retirement in 2008.
Joel met the love of his life, Anna (Wilson) Lake in 2007, beginning their incredible journey together, exchanging vows on Aug.24, 2013.
Joel believed in living life to the fullest. He was a devoted husband, loving Dad and wonderful Grandpa. Joel especially enjoyed spending time with his family. Joel was well-known for his sense of humor and witty comebacks, including endless “useless” fun facts.
Joel was not one to reach out for help in his times of need. Joel is forever grateful and proud of the support and help his grandson Sylas gave without hesitation since he came to live with them, as well as from Jon, Angela and Ben.
From a very early age, he shared a very special bond with his older brother, Doug, who had many challenges in life. Joel always wanted to make sure that Doug would have the resources that he needed to be as independent as possible and helped to find ways for him to thrive. The two were “best friends,” sharing many fond times and memories together.
Joel was a gourmet chef; he and his wife enjoyed cooking together and were always happy to have family and friends over to enjoy their delicious creations.
Joel loved “fast cars” and motorcycles but especially buying the latest and newest technology. Joel was a lifelong Patriots fan from their lean years to their current dynasty. Joel was an avid Game of Thrones fan.
Joel loved reading! Joel spent hours reading, discussing and debating sports, technology, history, politics and philosophy.
Joel is survived by his wife, Anna; and their children, Jon Lake and his wife, Andrea, Ben Lake, Angela Serpico and her husband, Santo; grandchildren, Sylas, Patrick, Julianna, Emma, Tiana, Dylan, Zack, Jerramiyah, Kamrin, Jackson, Lilly, Tyler and Asher. Joel is also survived by his children, Chris Pike and his wife, Meghan, Katlyn Arruda and her fiance, Jeremy Hutchinson, and Ashley Arruda; grandchildren, Janel, Callie, Nora, Amara, Jaxson and Brayden. Joel’s father, Richard Schneider; his father-in-law, Benjamin “Pete” Wilson; his brothers, Doug Schneider and Michael Schneider and his husband, Alex Zhang; brother-in-law, Tony Wilson and his wife, Maria; sister-in-law, Marie Braley and her husband, Herb; and several nieces, nephews and extended family members. Joel is predeceased by his mother, Loretta “Lori” Schneider; his mother-in-law, Rita Wilson; and his infant granddaughter, Lilly Serpico.
A celebration of Joel’s life officiated by Priscilla Brisson will be held on Sunday, Aug. 11, at 1 p.m. at his home, 62 Hilltop Drive, Keene.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Monadnock Humane Society, 101 West Swanzey Road, Swanzey, NH 03446 or to the Monadnock Developmental Services, 121 Railroad St., Keene, NH 03431, to their Crisis Funding.
The Foley Funeral Home, 49 Court St., Keene, is assisting the family with these arrangements. Please visit www.foleyfuneralhome.com to leave an online remembrance.
