Jodie R. Ketola, 50, a longtime resident of Rindge, passed away unexpectedly on June 2, 2023, at her home.
She was born on July 3, 1972, in Keene. Jodie was raised by Robert K. and Viola S. (Simpanen) Florence. She attended Conant High School in Jaffrey and graduated in 1990.
Jodie thrived on being a mother and grandmother. From planning nacho and game nights to relaxing pool days, she always made time for her family. She loved being Gigi to her grandchildren, and always had “just because” gifts for them. Jodie always found ways to add a little extra love into simple things, like dressing up in costumes for Halloween, warming her kids’ clothes in the dryer before school, and the handmade cards she made for every event. Jodie was very talented with crafting, and often made beautiful items for her home and family.
She loved animals, big and small, and her kids have many stories about their many childhood pets — domesticated and wild!
She will be forever remembered by her husband of 19 years, Philip J. Chamberlain; her daughter, Brittany Bergeron, of Leominster, Mass.; and her three sons: Dakota Ketola and his wife, Hope, and their three children, Peyton, Brantley and Skarlett, of Rindge; Aspen Ketola and his wife, Megan, and their daughter, Janelle, of Fitzwilliam; and Montana Ketola and his wife, Heather, of Rindge.
Family and friends are invited to attend calling hours on Thursday, June 15, 2023, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Cournoyer Funeral Home, 33 River St., Jaffrey. Jodie will be laid to rest in Pine Grove Cemetery in Fitzwilliam on Friday June 16, 2023, at 1 p.m. To share a memory, or to leave a condolence for Jodie’s family, please visit www.cournoyerfh.com.
