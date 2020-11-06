Jodi Lynn Jeffers, 56 of Keene, and formerly of Dudley, N.C., passed away peacefully in her sleep on Oct. 30, 2020.
She was born on Dec. 10, 1963, in Keene, the daughter of the late Sandra (Tellier) Smith and Phillip Sherrick Sr. She attended area schools and graduated from Keene High School with the class of 1982.
On Oct. 8, 1988, she married George Jeffers at St. Bernard Catholic Church in Keene.
Jodi had been employed by Tire Warehouse in Keene for 16 years, Carlie C’s IGA in Goldsboro, N.C., and Home Healthcare and Hospice in Keene.
Jodi was known for always wearing a smile, and for her hugs — it didn’t matter what kind of mood either one of you was in, she gave you one of her best hugs. She held a cheerful personality and would sing and dance at any chance she got. She enjoyed playing cards — especially with her sister, Colleen. She will be remembered for being a “jewel” who always cared for those around her. Jodi was motherly and thoughtful, and truly incredible and kind to anyone that crossed her path. She will be deeply missed by all those who knew her.
Jodi leaves behind her husband, George Jeffers, of Dudley, N.C.; her daughters, Olivia and Claudia Jeffers, both of Dudley, N.C.; her grandchildren: Brayden “B” and Makenna; her siblings: Colleen Sherrick of Keene; Kim Dawson of Marlborough; Mike Dawson of Marlborough; Phillip Sherrick Jr. of Jacksonville, Fla.; Yvonne Sherrick of Keene; Raymond Sherrick of Swanzey; and Larry Sherrick of Keene; her sisters and brothers-in-law: Marina, Marilyn, and Tommy, Cindy Jeffers, all of Goldsboro, N.C.; many nieces, nephews, un-biological children, and many friends.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her brother-in-law, John Jeffers.
A celebration of Jodi’s life will be held at a later date.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.