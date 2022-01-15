Jocelynn C. Marshall

Jocelynn Christine Marshall, 26, of West Chesterfield and Hinsdale, died peacefully Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, at her home surrounded by her loving family.
She was born in Brattleboro on Dec. 22, 1995, the daughter of Leo and Janet (Stetson) Marshall. She was raised and educated in Hinsdale, graduating from Hinsdale High School with the class of 2015.
Jocelynn enjoyed playing unified basketball, arcades and listening to all kinds of music as well as singing karaoke. She especially enjoyed spending time with each and every one of her siblings and friends. Jocelynn had a heart of gold and was always smiling and laughing. She loved Disney, Six Flags and music concerts!
Survivors include her parents, Leo and Jane Marshall, and Janet and Calvin Cobb; her siblings: Melissa Santulli, Jaime Russell, twin brothers Mike and Phil Marshall, Marisa Sousie, Kramer Marshall, Denise Cobb, Rebecca Smith, Dan Cobb and Michael Cobb; and many nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles. She also leaves two very special people in her life, her Uncle Tom Stetson and Aunt Susan Paul.
A celebration of her life will be private for the immediate family.
Memorial contributions in Jocelynn’s name may be made to: The Monadnock Development Services, attn: Development, 121 Railroad St., Keene NH 03431.
