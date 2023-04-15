Jocelyn Bolle

Jocelyn (Faulkner) Bolle, age 91, of Bedford, Mass., and Harrisville, died Saturday, April 7, 2023, of complications from heart disease.
She was born in Keene on June 22, 1931, the daughter of Kathrine H. (Kingsbury) and Philip H. Faulkner Sr.
A gifted musician, Jocelyn studied composition at the Mannes College of Music and with the composer Darius Milhaud. Jocelyn and her late husband, the composer and conductor James Bolle, founded the Monadnock Music Festival in 1966. Jocelyn served as Executive Director of Monadnock Music for many years and was instrumental in its development and growth as a pre-eminent music festival in New England. Earlier in her career, she and her husband created the Chicago Community Music Foundation to bring music education to schools on Chicago’s South Side. She also taught piano and was the organist at the Church of Our Saviour in Milford.
In the 1950s and ‘60s, Jocelyn lived in New York City, Yellow Springs, Ohio, Stuttgart, Germany, Saskatoon, Canada, and Winnetka, Ill., before returning to New Hampshire in 1968, where she lived in Francestown and, more recently, in Harrisville. Wherever she made her home, she was remarkable for her gift of creating community among musicians from across the globe, neighbors, family and, in recent years, the caregivers who she added to her extended family.
Since 2019 Jocelyn was a resident of Carleton Willard Village in Bedford, Mass., where she became an engaged member of this new community, as well as its resident poet. Friends and family of all ages, from across the decades of her life, were frequent visitors.
Jocelyn is survived by her son, Ned Bolle (Linda Bolle), of Reading, Mass.; her daughter, Susanna Bolle (Shaun Gummere), of Brookline, Mass.; her daughter-in-law, Maggie Grieve, of Washington, D.C.; and her granddaughter, Maia Grieve, of New York City.
She was predeceased by her son, Christopher Bolle, of Washington, D.C.; and her husband, James Bolle, of Harrisville.
The family is planning a concert in her memory in Harrisville later this summer.
Donations in Jocelyn’s memory may be made to the Non-Event concert series, where her daughter, Susanna, is Artistic Director (www.nonevent.org); or Monadnock Music (www.monadnockmusic.org).