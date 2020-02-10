Joanne P. McLellan
Joanne P. (Wall) McLellan, 81, a lifelong resident of Keene, passed away peacefully at Cheshire Medical Center in Keene on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, after a period of declining health.
Joanne was born in Keene on July 24, 1938, the daughter of Earl M. and Cecile F. (Hamlin) Wall.
She grew up in Keene, attended St. Joseph School, and was a 1956 graduate of Keene High School. Following high school and her marriage to Bill Parrott, she moved to Norfolk, Va., where Bill was stationed with the U.S. Navy. When Bill went out to sea, Joanne returned to Keene and was employed by Peerless Insurance Co. Bill died tragically in a highway accident in 1959.
She later married her second husband, Blaine McLellan, the father of her two daughters.
When her girls were grown, Joanne became employed by Keene School District SAU 29 and became the administrative assistant to the Keene High School Gold House Administrator, Edward Bourassa. While at Keene High she accompanied students on trips to England for several years. She still corresponded with people she met there.
Joanne loved to help organize events, especially school events, and was active in all of her high school class reunions. She was a gifted artist who loved to paint and presented some of her works to area art shows. She also taught art classes at the Keene Vocational Training and Technology Center and at Craft Cottage.
Joanne was active in the community, was a member of the Parish of the Holy Spirit and attended St. Bernard’s Church.
She is survived by her two daughters: Deborah Mansfield of Limerick, Maine; and Patricia “Penny” LaChance and her husband, Lee, of St. Albans, Vt.; her six grandchildren: Meaghan LaChance (Dan); Erica Pierce and her husband, Adam; Blaine LaChance; Travis Mansfield and his wife, Rachel; Zachary Mansfield; and Katrina Mansfield; and two great-grandchildren, Harper and Ozzie. She is also survived by her sister, Jean Windsor, and her husband, Raymond, of Punta Gorda, Fla; a niece and a nephew: Amy Riviera and her husband, Joe; and Scott Williams and his wife, Mary Beth; her cousin and lifelong friend, Sandra Mispel, and her husband, Bruce. She is also survived by two god-daughters: Wendy Mispel-John, and Tammy Pratt.
The family is very grateful for the loving care and friendship she received from her close friends, Carol and Peter Blaisdell, as well as neighbors and many of her former classmates.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Bernard Church, 185 Main St., Keene. Burial will follow in the Monadnock View Cemetery, Park Avenue, Keene. Family and friends are invited to call on the family from 4 to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, at the Foley Funeral Home, 49 Court St., Keene.
For those who wish to remember Joanne through a memorial contribution, donations may be made to: St. Vincent DePaul, c/o St. Bernard Church, 161 Main St. Keene NH 03431; or to the fund promoting the new high school opening this fall, Our Lady of Mercy Academy, c/o Rev. Alan Tremblay, St. Bernard Church, 161 Main St., Keene NH 03431.
Please visit www.foleyfuneralhome.com to leave an online remembrance.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.