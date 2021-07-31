Joanne M. Waite

Joanne Marie Waite, 82, a lifelong resident of Hinsdale, died early Thursday morning, July 22, 2021, in the comfort of her home with her family at her side following a courageous battle with cancer.
Joanne was born in Brattleboro on May 19, 1939, the daughter of Edward M. and Helen M. (Schlattner) Bennett Jr. Raised and educated in Hinsdale, she graduated from Hinsdale High School with the class of 1957.
She was well known at the Thicket Hill Park and Campground, where she worked on a part-time basis for several years, a position she thoroughly enjoyed. She also was employed for Café Services at Brattleboro Union High School. For many years Joanne was employed at the Hinsdale Walmart, where she worked as a sales associate.
Steadfast in her faith, she was a member of the Green Mountain Chapel of the Christian and Missionary Alliance in Brattleboro. Joanne also held membership in the American Legion Brattleboro Post #5 Auxiliary and the V.F.W. Auxiliary, Carl M. Dessaint Post #1034.
Of her pastimes and interests, she enjoyed bowling and loved time spent at the ocean, but her greatest joy was time shared with her family and friends. She overall enjoyed life to the fullest and will be remembered for her energetic and pleasant personality.
Joanne was formerly married to Arnold Briggs. She later exchanged wedding vows with Alan H. Waite during a small ceremony for family and close friends held at her parents’ home on Feb. 11, 1977. Her husband of 26 years predeceased her on May 4, 2003.
Survivors include one son, David Briggs, and his wife, Helen, of Hinsdale; two daughters: Kathy Bean and her husband, Jay; and Kimberly Bonnette and her husband, Terry, all of Hinsdale; a sister, J. Sandra “Sandy” Bennett, of Hinsdale; one brother, Thomas Bennett, of Lubbock, Texas; 11 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.
Additionally, she leaves many nieces, nephews, several cousins, and her beloved pet Shih Tzu, “CoCo.”
Funeral services will be conducted Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, at 10 a.m. at the Green Mountain Chapel on Western Avenue in Brattleboro with Pastor Bill Steele officiating. A reception will follow the services. Burial will be in Oaklawn Cemetery in North Hinsdale, where she will be laid to rest next to her husband.
To share a memory or send condolences to the family, please visit www.atamaniuk.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.