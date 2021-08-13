A memorial service for Joanne M. MacLean, 90, of Keene and formerly of Chesterfield, who passed away on Nov. 8, 2020, will be held on Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, at 1 p.m. in the Centre Congregational Church, 193 Main St., Brattleboro. Family and friends are welcome to attend. All those in attendance are required to wear facemasks and to maintain the physical distancing protocols. Committal of the urns of Joanne and her husband, Leslie A. “Mac” MacLean, will be held privately by the family in the Friedsam Cemetery, Chesterfield. The Fletcher Funeral Home of Keene is assisting the family with the arrangements.