Joanne M. Johnson, 89, of Peterborough, passed away peacefully surrounded by the love of her family, on July 11, 2023, after a brief illness.
Joanne was born in Boston to Hugh J. McCauley and Eleanor (Delaney) McCauley. Joanne enjoyed ballroom dancing as a young woman and met her husband, Albert Johnson, at a dance in downtown Boston. They were married for 61 years and raised five children together. After living in Danvers, Mass., Manchester and Westfield, Mass., they found Peterborough and called it home for nearly 50 years.
Joanne was a well-loved member of her community, participating in multiple clubs and charities throughout the years. She very much enjoyed her time volunteering at Kyes-Sage Bookshop, St. Peter’s Church and Divine Mercy Parish. Joanne recently joined the loving community at American House in Keene, where she made many new friends and especially enjoyed her bridge club and listening to musical performances.
At the forefront of Joanne’s mind was family. Her love and support of them throughout her 60-plus years as a devoted wife and mother is immeasurable. Joanne will be deeply missed by her family.
Joanne was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Albert J. Johnson Jr.
Joanne is survived by her children, Jodi, Elaine, Chris, Maura and Al; her son-in-law, Dave; her daughter-in-law, Becky; her grandchildren, Mei, Stephen, Ana, Elise, Alec, Caleb and Grace; and many nieces and nephews.
Visiting hours will be held on Monday, July 17, 2023, from 10 to 11 a.m. at Divine Mercy Parish, 12 Church St., Peterborough, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at St. Peter’s Cemetery.