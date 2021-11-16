Joanne M. Holbrook, 88, a lifelong resident of Brattleboro, passed away Thursday afternoon, Nov. 11, 2021, at Thompson House Nursing Home following an extended period of declining health.
Joanne was born in Utica, N.Y., on Aug. 26, 1933, the daughter of William and Mary (Preston) Manch. Moving to Brattleboro at a young age, she attended Brattleboro public schools, graduating from Brattleboro Union High School with the class of 1951.
Most of Joanne’s life was spent as a devoted homemaker for her family. During her earlier years, she worked at Brattleboro Union High School and for the Holstein-Friesian Association.
A devout Catholic, Joanne was a communicant of St. Michael’s Catholic Church. She was also a member of the Brattleboro Women’s Evening Club.
Of her leisure time activities, Joanne enjoyed spending time with her friends and making crafts with her women’s craft group. She also loved taking family vacations to the ocean. Most of all she enjoyed her family and always had an infectious laugh and beautiful smile when she walked into a room that will never be forgotten.
On July 21, 1956, at Saint Michael’s Roman Church, she was married to William Holbrook, who predeceased her on Sept. 25, 2010.
Joanne is survived by two twin sons, Robert Holbrook and William Holbrook, both of Keene; three daughters: Lisa Daniell and her partner, Nadina Anderson, of Wells, Maine; Lori Brunelle and her husband, John, of Dummerston, Vt.; and Lynn Galanes and her husband, Matthew, of Keene; 11 grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
Besides her husband, she is predeceased by her brother, Anthony “Tony” Manch, and a sister, Marie Gomez.
The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Saint Michael’s Catholic Church, 47 Walnut St., Brattleboro, with Fr. Henry Furman, Pastor, celebrant. Committal Rites and burial will follow in Saint Michael’s Parish Cemetery where she will be laid to rest beside her husband.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Joanne’s name may be made to: Brattleboro Area Hospice, 191 Canal St., Brattleboro VT 05301.
To share a memory or send messages of e-condolences to the family, please visit www.atamaniuk.com.
