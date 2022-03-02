Joanne Berard

She was born in Gloversville, N.Y., on Oct. 31, 1952, daughter of the late William and Penny (Wager) Schulte. Joanne was raised on Lake Whalom in Lunenburg, Mass. She later on became the first woman firefighter for the town of Townsend, Mass., and dispatched for them as well. She had a love for horseback riding, nature, animals, family and had a very strong faith in God. Her greatest gift to her family was the teaching that “You are to love people where they are and not where you want them to be.”
She is survived by her seven children: Penny, Arza, Megan, Joshua, Andrew, Christina and Valentina; 21 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren (including one on the way); and four siblings: Alan, Becky, Patty, and Bill.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her sister, Esther “Terri.”
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Mack Family Funeral Homes, 105 Central St., Gardner MA 01440, to help offset the cost of Joanne’s memorial service.
A funeral service will be held Saturday, April 30, 2022, at 1 p.m. at Mack Family Funeral Home, 105 Central St., Gardner, Mass. To leave an online condolence please visit www.mackfamilyfh.com.
Mack Family Funeral Home, 105 Central Street, Gardner MA 01440, Kevin J. Mack and Walter C. Taylor, funeral directors, is assisting with arrangements
