Joanna R. Massucco
Joanna R. “Jo” (Paquette) Massucco, 46, a resident of Keene, died Wednesday, April 8, 2020. She died at Cheshire Medical Center following a period of declining health.
Joanna was born the daughter of the late Linda (King) and Raymond Paquette on Oct. 30, 1973, in St. Albans, Vt.. She attended school in Vermont and was a graduate of Bellows Falls Academy in 1992.
Joanna was married to Brian C. Massucco on March 4, 2006. They had been married for 14 years.
She worked at Walmart as a photo manager for 16 years. She also had worked as a receptionist at MDS for six years before retiring in 2017.
She enjoyed shopping with her daughter, reading, attending craft fairs with her BFF, fishing with her son, going to the beach and spending time with family.
Mrs. Massucco is survived by her husband, Brian C. Massucco of Keene; her children: Alyssa I. Lussier of Keene; Joshua A. Lussier of Keene; and Hunter R. Massucco of Keene; her siblings: Lester Paquette of Swanton, Vt.; Jay Paquette of Georgia, Vt.; and Melissa Paquette and her husband, Domiano, of Florida. In addition, she leaves behind cousins, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. She is predeceased by her siblings, Ann Paquette-Morris and Mona Paquette-Billings.
In keeping with Jo’s wishes, there are no services. Flowers will gladly be accepted. However, the family would prefer donations be made in memory of Joanna R. Massucco to Special Olympics at Cedarcrest Center, 91 Maple Ave., Keene NH 03431. All services are under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Chapel and Crematories. 44 Maple Ave., Keene N. 03431 (www.cheshirefamilyfh.com).
