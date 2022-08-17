Joan T. Bosely

Joan T. (Gourley) Bosely, 84, of Keene, passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones on Aug. 11, 2022.
Born in Westmoreland on Nov. 1, 1937, she was the daughter of the late Lawrence Gourley and Aurore (Berthiaume) Gourley.
Early childhood was spent on the family farm in Westmoreland and later she moved to Keene, where she attended St. Joseph’s and, later, Keene High School, graduating in 1955.
She worked for numerous businesses in the Keene area throughout her professional career. Early on she worked many jobs at the same time to care and provide for her family. She started her career at American Optical, where she became the company’s first woman supervisor. She then worked for New Hope/New Horizons and Southwestern Community Services and was instrumental in developing the young mothers program. Helping others was a deep passion of hers and it brought her joy to be able to assist others in achieving their goals. Later in her career, she worked for the town of Winchester and then the Town of Nelson until retirement. She cherished her time spent with family, friends, colleagues and clients. Joan was so proud of her family.
She is survived by her four loving children: her son, Michael Bosely, and his wife, Sharon, of Munsonville; her son, James Bosely, and his partner, Pam Souza, of Connecticut; her daughter, Brenda Prime, and her fiancé, Doug Waters, of Keene; and her son, Vincent Bosely, of Provincetown, Mass. She is also survived by her seven grandchildren: Mandy, Nathan, Kevin, Katie, Dan, Ian and Josh; and 15 great-grandchildren; along with her two sisters-in-law, Sandy Gourley and Sandy Bosely; and nieces and nephews.
She is predeceased by her parents, Lawrence and Aurore; her husband, Robert (Bob) Arthur Bosely, of 30 years until his death in 1985; and her brother, James Gourley, of Surry.
Joan was an amazing soul who showed love and guidance to everyone who came into her life. She enjoyed life and spent her time with family. The Catholic/Christian faith was instrumental to how she wanted to live her life. She gave unconditional love and support to numerous children in her lifetime. Joan was an avid reader and she loved to cook. When given the opportunity, Joan never passed up the chance to dance (She could really cut up a rug!). Joan loved to travel. She visited Ireland, Hawaii, Jamaica, Cape Cod, Nassau and New York City to enjoy Broadway shows. She enjoyed spending time fishing and boating, and appreciating God’s beauty through nature with her husband and children. We will miss her always and loved her dearly.
Calling hours will be held at Fletcher Funeral Home, 33 Marlboro St., Keene on Monday, Aug. 22, 2022, at 9:30 a.m. A Catholic Mass will follow at noon at St. Bernard Church, Main Street, Keene. The burial will take place at St. Joseph Cemetery at 1 p.m.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Fletcher Funeral Home of Keene.
Fond memories of Joan and expressions of sympathy for the Bosely family may be shared at www.FletcherFuneralHome.com.