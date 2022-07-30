Joan (Mahan) Sidileau, of Langdon Place in Keene, and formerly of Hudson, departed this life on July 20, 2022, to rejoin her husband of 70 years and the love of her life, Roger.
Born July 16, 1931, to Jeanette (de Bellefeuille) and William Mahan in Leominster, Mass., she is survived by her daughters: Joyce Levesque of Harrisville; Judy DeTour of Weare; and Jan Hartness of Westmoreland; a son, Richard Sidileau, of Banning, Calif.; seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Joan’s grandfather, Ulric de Bellefeuille, was one of the French-Canadian stonemasons who helped build the current St. Cecilia’s church in Leominster, Mass. Joan visited the church often as a child, accompanied by her grandmother, Delia. She attended St. Cecilia’s School in her primary years before the family moved to Greenfield, Mass., for several years before returning to Leominster, Mass. She graduated from Leominster High School and the Vesper George School of Art in Boston, where she trained as a commercial artist.
In 1952, she married the love of her life, Roger Sidileau. For many years, her most important career choice was raising her family. She worked using her many creative talents to support her family, ensuring that the additional funds available were used in support of her children’s education. Joan was a devout Catholic, and her devotion to the blessed Mother was the model for her as she raised her family. Everything Joan did was done well, from leading Girl Scouts to being an accomplished cook to making professional cakes.
Joan would have said that she was born, she blinked, and it was over. Her advice to all of us is, “Do your best; follow your heart; and make something amazing out of your life. Oh, and never stop smiling.”
In the words of Ed Sheeren, “A heart that’s broke is a heart that’s been loved.” Our hearts are fractured.
Fletcher Funeral Home in Keene (www.FletcherFuneralHome.com) will be handling arrangements. A private funeral service for family members will be held at St. Cecilia’s Church in Leominster, Mass., on Monday, Aug. 1, 2022, at 11 a.m., followed by interment at St. Cecilia’s Cemetery.
As Joan was a champion of women’s causes, the family requests that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the NH Coalition Against Domestic and Sexual Violence.
