Joan R. (Morton) Gratton, 89, of Winchester, passed away on March 10, 2021. She passed peacefully in the comfort of her daughter’s home in Bellows Falls after a period of declining health with the love of family near. Services are incomplete and under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Chapel and Crematories in Keene (www.cheshirefamilyfh.com).
