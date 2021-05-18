Joan R. Gratton

Joan Ruth (Morton) Gratton, 89, of Winchester, died peacefully Wednesday, March 10, 2021, at the home of her daughter, Susan Hernon, in Rockingham, Vt., where she had made her home the past few years.
Joan was born in Norwalk, Conn., to Helen R. (Stabell) and James E. Morton. She graduated from Norwalk High School in 1949.
On July 9, 1949, she married Charles “Charlie” Gratton at Trinity Episcopal Church in South Norwalk, Conn. Joan had met Charlie when they were both working at H.L. Green’s in Norwalk. After marrying, Joan and Charlie moved to Georgia, Maine, and Massachusetts while Charlie was in the U.S. Army. They settled back in Norwalk, where they ran a successful heating business together. Joan liked to tell tales of answering calls, dispatching servicemen and keeping the accounts straight, all while raising six children. After moving to Hinsdale, Joan worked for many years at Brattleboro Memorial Hospital in Brattleboro and Prospect Park Press in West Chesterfield. In later years, they made their home in Winchester in her beloved log cabin. A true patriot, Joan enjoyed visiting much of the United States while traveling with Charlie in their RV.
Joan was a Boy Scout den mother as well as a Girl Scout leader. Joan enjoyed embroidery and reading. She loved watching Westerns and Perry Mason. Most of all she loved spending time with family. In recent years Joan volunteered many hours at the Thayer Public Library as well as the Winchester Historical Society. She was an active member of the United Church of Winchester and had many good friends there.
Survivors include her children: Linda C. Burdo and her husband, Douglas, of Peru, Maine; Kathy A. Barnard and her husband, Edwin, of Pescadero, Calif.; and Susan M. Hernon and her husband, Thomas, of Rockingham, Vt.; her daughters-in-law: Joyce Gratton of Fremont; Kathy Jean Gratton of Spofford; and Kimberley Gratton of Epping; her sister, Nancy Santella, of South Norwalk, Conn.; her 13 grandchildren and their spouses: Hope Blodgett, Michael Gratton, Billie Jo Gratton Kangethe, Sara Barnard, Eric Burdo, Jennie Barnard, Kristian Gratton, Jeffrey Gratton, Sheila Bright, Nicole D’Aleo, Brian Hernon, Amy Brown and Rachel Gratton; 19 great-grandchildren; many nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family and numerous friends. She was predeceased by her parents; her husband, Charlie; three sons: Charles H. Gratton III, Richard J. Gratton and David J. Gratton; two grandchildren: Jeffrey A. Gratton and Peter J. Gratton; and her sister, Mary Karahalios.
Calling hours will be held on Saturday, May 22, 2021, from 2 to 5 p.m. in the funeral chapel at Cheshire Family Funeral Chapel and Crematories, 44 Maple Ave., Keene. In keeping with CDC standards, masks and social distancing will be required. At her request, the burial will be private. Donations in Mrs. Gratton’s memory can be made to the Thayer Public Library, P.O. Box 67, Ashuelot NH 03441; or the Winchester Historical Society, 391 Back Ashuelot Road, Winchester NH 03470. All services are under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Chapel and Crematories, 44 Maple Ave., Keene NH 03431 (www.cheshirefamilyfh.com).
