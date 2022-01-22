Joan Nelson

Joan Ann (Decker) Nelson, 81, passed away peacefully in the early morning of Jan. 15, 2022, at Cheshire Medical Center in Keene.
Joan was born at home in Brattleboro on Dec. 7, 1940, to William and Marion Decker. She was a graduate of Brattleboro Union High School in 1958, a Silver B recipient and a finalist in the Queen’s Pageant in the Brattleboro Winter Carnival.
Joan’s career began in the mortgage department of Vermont Savings Bank in Brattleboro. On Sept. 12, 1959, Joan married Ronald Nelson. The couple moved from Guilford, Vt., to Perkinsville, Vt., in 1963. Joan spent many years as the office manager and bookkeeper for Ron’s business, Nelson Electric, as well as being the treasurer for the Perkinsville Community Church. In 1999, the family moved to Keene, where Joan worked at Antioch New England Graduate School as their accounts payable manager.
Joan started Country Calico, where she created a multitude of handmade crafts for the Weathersfield Craft Tour. Joan’s passions included baking, reading, bird watching, genealogy, gardening, snowmobiling and kayaking at the family camp on Sunset Lake in Marlboro, Vt.
Joan leaves behind her husband of 62 years, Ronald; two daughters: Brenda Kelly and her husband, Kevin, of Watertown, Mass.; and Jennifer Johnson and her husband, Brian, of Swanzey; her grandchildren: Kaeghan and Khyra Kelly, and Jillian, Zachary and Nathan Johnson; her sisters: Jean Newell and her husband, Harold, of Dummerston, Vt.; and Jane Perham of Fort Myers, Fla.; as well as many nieces and nephews.
Joan was predeceased by a grandson, Patrick Kelly.
Calling hours will be held Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, from 4 to 6 p.m., at Atamaniuk Funeral Home, 40 Terrace St., Brattleboro. A graveside service and reception will take place in the spring at Christ Church Cemetery in Guilford, Vt.
In lieu of flowers, for those who wish, donations may be made in Joan’s name to the Weathersfield Historical Society, P.O. Box 126, Perkinsville VT 05151.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.