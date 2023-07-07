Joan Marie Bajko, beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother of York, Maine, passed away peacefully July 3, 2023, at Portsmouth Memorial Hospital after a long fight with Alzheimer’s and vascular dementia. She was 82.
Joan Marie Bajko was born July 23, 1940, in Ashuelot, to Joseph and Rosamond Zabielski. She graduated from Thayer High School in 1958 and worked various jobs as a bookkeeper throughout her life. On a weekend getaway to Hampton Beach in 1959, with her girlfriends, she met the love of her life, Stephen Bajko, who was stationed at Pease Air Force Base in Portsmouth. They married a year later and have been happily together for the past 63 years.
Joan was a dedicated mother first and foremost. She treasured her children and embraced every moment with them. She especially loved her role as Gramma B and was happiest when the entire family was together. She is the loving and devoted mother of Marie (Greg) Ross of Grand Island, N.Y., Barbara (Tim) Talty of Jupiter, Fla., Mark (Sue) Bajko of Amesbury, Mass., and Ron (Penny) Bajko of Kittery, Maine; cherished grandmother of Britney, Scott (Tori), Mark, Stephen (Brie), Kayla, Robert (Becca), Sean, Ryan, JJ, and Anna (Ely); great grandmother of Ryla, Ada, Parker, Cooper and Slade; sister of Larry Zabielski and the late Joseph Zabielski; as well as numerous family members and friends.
Joan loved to cook, was highly skilled with crochet hooks and loved shopping on QVC. Joan had a green thumb and her house was filled with beautiful plants. She was a collector of Teddy bears but was always willing to share them with anyone who came in. Joan had a sweet tooth and always had gummy bears available to family, friends and the neighborhood children. Until her health condition made it impossible, Joan and Stephen would travel in their fifth wheel along the Eastern U.S. and Canada and spend time with their family.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Joan loved her family deeply especially her grandchildren, and in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude’s Hospital at www.stjude.org.