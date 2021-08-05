Joan M. Desautell

Joan M. (Kosiuk) “Joanie” Desautell, 75, a longtime resident of North Swanzey and formerly from Troy and Woonsocket, R.I., died on Tuesday, July 27, 2021. She passed peacefully in the comfort of her daughter’s home with the love of family near.
Joan was born the daughter of the late Mary (Michaluk) and Russell J. Kosiuk Sr. on June 3, 1946, in Providence, R.I. She was educated in Woonsocket, R.I., and graduated from Woonsocket High School with the class of 1964. Joan went on in her studies at Beth Israel School of Nursing in Boston, where she earned her Certificate of Nursing, Registered Nurse. She was employed by Filtrine Manufacturing in Keene for 20 years as the executive secretary to the president before her retirement in 2020. Prior, she had worked as a receptionist and customer service representative for Med Care in Swanzey for four years. She also worked at Woonsocket Hospital for five years as a Registered Nurse. Her career started at Beth Israel Hospital as a Registered Nurse where she quickly excelled to become the Nursing Supervisor over three years.
Joanie enjoyed giving freely of her time to Kitty Rescue in Jaffrey. Time was spent going to bingo, cross-stitching, making Ukrainian eggs, bowling and being with family. She enjoyed many a trip to Newfound Lake in Bristol, where she would relax and build memories with her daughters and friends. She could be found playing the piano or organ. Music was very important to her. She was a wonderful daughter, sister, mother and grandmother.
Ms. Desautell is survived by her three daughters: Katherine M. Middlemiss and her husband, Gerald, of Providence, R.I.; Jennifer A. Desautell of Keene; and Kristen Desautell-Henderson and her husband, Ethan, of Argyle, N.Y.; her six grandchildren: Gerald, Nicholas, Lyscia and Hunter Middlemiss, and Andrew and William Henderson. She is also survived by cousins, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Joan is predeceased by her brother, Russell J. Kosiuk Jr.
A gathering to celebrate the life of Joan M. “Joanie” Desautell will be held on Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021, from 1 to 3 p.m. in the funeral chapel at Cheshire Family Funeral Chapel and Crematories, 44 Maple Ave., Keene. Flowers will gladly be accepted. However, the family would prefer donations be made to Kitty Rescue and Adoptions, 11 Plantation St., Jaffrey NH 03452. All services are under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Chapel and Crematories, 44 Maple Ave., Keene NH 03446 (www.cheshirefamilyfh.com).
