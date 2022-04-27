Joan Katherine Baker, 86, of Lenox, Mass., passed away peacefully on April 20, 2022, at Kimball Farms Nursing Home, surrounded by her loving family.
Born in Erie, Pa., on March 25, 1936, to Walter and Mildred Zimmer Wurst, she was educated in Erie schools. She married Bradley Alan Baker on Dec. 26, 1955. Primarily a homemaker, at one time Mrs. Baker worked for several years for the Richmond and West Stockbridge (Mass.) Health Association, visiting and assisting the elderly in the Berkshires and eastern New York State.
Mrs. Baker enjoyed doing crafts, painting, making Shaker baskets as well as beautiful quilts. She was a wonderful and precious woman, and nothing outweighed the love she had for her family and children.
She is survived by her loving husband of 66 years, Bradley Baker of Lenox, Mass.; her children: Kathleen A. Hoy (Jeffrey) of Lee; David A. Baker (Susan) of Pittsfield, Mass.; and Steven M. Baker (Amy) of Middlefield, Mass.; 10 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by a son, Daniel P. Baker; a granddaughter, Amanda Baker; and a sister, Cheryl Barchanowicz.
Funeral services for Mrs. Baker will be held Saturday, April 30, 2022, at 10 a.m. at the Berkshire First Church of the Nazarene in Dalton, Mass. Burial will follow at the Richmond (Mass.) Cemetery. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in her name to Gideon’s International, in care of Dery Funeral Home, 54 Bradford St., Pittsfield MA 01201.
