The family of Joan Irene Mosher is saddened to announce her passing on July 3, 2023, at the age of 81, following a period of declining health.
She was born in Sanford, Maine, daughter of the late Irene Merrifield.
Joan will be remembered by her children: daughter Diana DeSorcie and her husband, Mark, of Troy, and son Brian Mosher and his wife, Kelly, of Sanford, Maine; granddaughter Amanda Dustin and her husband, David, of Peterborough, as well as their two children, Raelyn and Madelyn.
She was predeceased by her loving husband of 33 years, Robert Mosher of Keene.
Joan attended Sanford schools through high school and attended cosmetology school in Boston after high school. Joan moved to Keene when she married Bob Mosher in 1963.
Joan worked at Hannaford Bros. Supermarket in Keene for many years, and continued to cut hair for friends and family from her home.
Joan was a member of Sturtevant Chapel in Keene before moving back to Sanford, where she attended the Pleasant Street Free Baptist Church, teaching Sunday school and leading ladies Bible studies there.
When her husband, Bob, passed in 1996, Joan got involved with the Monadnock Bible Conference in Jaffrey, overseeing the Child Sponsorship Program supporting youth in Haiti. She later led many mission trips where medical assistance was provided to people throughout Haiti. Always a devout evangelical Christian, she felt strongly that helping the Haitian children was her calling, and committed a large amount of time traveling to area churches talking about the child sponsorship program and raising funds to support the cause.
In keeping with Joan’s wishes, a private burial will be held a Woodland Cemetery in Keene for family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are suggested to be made to a charity of one’s choice.
The family wishes to send a special thank you to the staff at the Pinnacle Health and Rehab North Berwick, Maine, for their care and compassion.
Fletcher Funeral Home of Keene has been entrusted with the arrangements. To express condolences to the Mosher family or to share a kind word of Joan, please visit www.FletcherFuneralHome.com.