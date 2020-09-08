Joan H. Davis

Joan H. (Robbins) Davis, 95, of Keene, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, at Keene Center Genesis, after a period of declining health.
She was born Joan Helen Robbins on Aug. 17, 1925, in Sutton Coldfield, West Midlands, England, a suburban town of Birmingham, England. She attended the local girl’s school, and upon graduation enrolled in Sutton Coldfield College, now known as Birmingham Metropolitan College, to study commercial business.
Growing up in the midst of World War II was especially challenging for a young woman entering the working world, as her entire community and country were dedicated to supporting the war effort. Joan spent her days working as a bookkeeper at the local commercial laundry company contracted to clean U.S. solders’ uniforms, and her evenings were spent with family huddled in a shelter to shield from the barrage of bombings occurring under the night sky. Through all of this, she met an American soldier, Kermit Davis, of Keene, with whom she moved to the “States” to marry in August of 1946 and to make Keene her new home. In a feature article published in The Keene Evening Sentinel at the time, she was quoted as marveling at the skyscrapers in Manhattan and the variety of clothing and wares available in the department stores, a stark contrast to living under wartime conditions in England.
Once settled in Keene, Joan took employment with the Peerless Casualty Company and later at the Keene Clinic. She finished her working career at CFX Bank (Cheshire County Savings Bank), now known as TD Bank. In her retirement years, she enjoyed excursions in her camper with her husband, Kermit, bowling with her friends at Yankee Lanes, and traveling throughout Europe with time spent visiting her hometown of Sutton Coldfield. As a true English lady, she never passed up an opportunity for a good cup of tea and especially enjoyed family gatherings with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Joan will be missed by her two children: Ann G. Sullivan and her husband, Reagh, of Brookfield; and Alan P. Davis and his wife, Janis, of Keene; her grandchildren: Jill A. O’Connell and her husband, Joe, of Gilford; Heather L. Davis of Boston; and Brian P. Davis and his wife, Lindsey, of Keene. She truly adored her great-grandchildren, Kennedy Davis and Shelby O’Connell. Extended family members include her nephews, Ronald Davis and his wife, Janet, and Eric Davis, all of Maine. She was predeceased by her husband, Kermit, following 68 years of a loving marriage; her son-in-law, Stephen W. Thompson; and several family members in England.
Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Joan’s name to the Activities Fund c/o Keene Center Genesis, 677 Court St., Keene NH 03431.
Fletcher Funeral Home of Keene has been entrusted with the arrangements. To express condolences or to share a memory of Joan, please visit www.FletcherFuneralHome.com.
