Joan G. Stack was called home to her heavenly family on July 14, 2023, after a period of struggling health. She was at peace, continuously remembering the many wonderful people, memories and adventures she made throughout her lifetime.
Joan was born on Dec. 2, 1936, in Staten Island, N.Y., to Henry O. and Elizabeth Goble. She had one brother, Harry, and was surrounded by many uncles, aunts, cousins and friends growing up.
She graduated from Curtis High School in Staten Island, N.Y., in 1954 and continued to take business courses afterwards. She held several business-related positions until she married Robert J. Stack in 1959. They had three sons, and lived in Brentwood and Kings Park, N.Y., but eventually relocated to the Monadnock Region in the summer of 1969. They retired to Clearwater, Fla., as “snowbirds” in 1985, but moved back to the area full time in 1995 to be closer to friends and family.
She was an active member of Trinity Lutheran Church for more than 50 years and delighted in its fellowship and the many friends she and Dad made through that time.
Joan’s hobbies ranged from crafts, travelling, watching baseball, playing golf and Mahjong to making new friends. Joan enjoyed being surrounded by friends, including many of the ones she made in the “Red Hatters.” She was active as a “Super Senior” and participated in the DeMar Marathon in Keene numerous times. Some of Joan’s happiest places were at her cottage in Stoddard, by the ocean or in the White Mountains.
Survivors include her sons and their wives: Douglas and Sharon of Stroudsburg, Pa.; Richard and Julie Stack of Carrollton, Texas; and Robert E. Stack of Keene. Joan had seven grandchildren and several great-grandchildren.
There are no calling hours or memorial services. Graveside burial will be private at Monadnock View Cemetery. It was Joan’s wish, in lieu of flowers, that contributions be made in her memory to Cedarcrest Center for Children in Keene, or Trinity Lutheran Church in Keene.