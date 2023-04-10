There will be a Celebration of Life for Joan Frances Thomson-Parkhurst on Sunday, April 23, 2023, at 1 p.m. at the American Legion, 797 Court St., Keene. Lunch and dessert will be provided.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
