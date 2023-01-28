Joan Frances Thomson-Parkhurst, 76, of Tampa, Fla., passed away peacefully on Jan. 16, 2023, in the comfort of her home, and with her mother by her side.
She was born to parents Robert Thomson Sr. and Frances Thomson on Nov. 1, 1946, in Queens, N.Y.
Joan spent her entire career in banking, starting with Cheshire County Savings Bank in the early 1980s. She was promoted many times throughout her years there, and after many bank mergers, she retired from TD Bank in 2012 as an IRA specialist.
Joan loved cooking for her family, and her lasagna was a family favorite. Christmas was Joan’s favorite holiday, and she made sure it was special for her children and grandchildren. At the end of a long day she enjoyed relaxing in a hot bath while reading a good book and listening to her favorite music by Elvis Presley.
Joan is survived by her mother, Frances Thomson; her sister, Geraldine Pinkerton, and her husband, Ron; her brother, Gary Thomson, and his wife, Eileen; her daughters: Andrea Parkhurst; and Dawn Martin and her husband, Eric; her son, Rob Parkhurst; and her stepdaughters, Darlene Boyle, Bonnie Parkhurst and Karen Frazier and her husband, Tim. Joan is also survived by her grandchildren: Derek Houghton and his wife, Sierra, and son, Beckett; Paige Galloway and her husband Sam; Amanda Peloquin and her husband Keagan, daughter, Avery, and son, Thatcher; and Cameron Whitcomb.
Joan is predeceased by her father, Robert Thomson, Sr.; her brother, Robert Thomson, Jr.; and her stepson, Norman Parkhurst Jr.
A celebration of Joan’s life will be held this spring, with the time and place to be determined at a later date.