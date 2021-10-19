Joan Frances Petrucci, 77, of Hinsdale, passed away on Oct. 5, 2021, surrounded by those who loved her dearly.
She was a kind soul who cared for others deeply and loved her family fiercely. Her strength, optimism and kindness, along with the twinkle in her beautiful eyes, remained strong throughout her life, despite a myriad of health challenges.
She shared 41 loving years with her husband, Robert Shatley; was the daughter of the late Edward and Frances Barber; sister to Edward Barber and his wife, Pauline; beloved mother to Mike Petrucci and his wife, Shelly; Tina Thayer and her husband, Christopher; and Sabina Coutis and her husband, Peter. She was predeceased by her daughter, Melissa Burns. She was a loving grandmother to Kirsten and Alicia Thayer, Joe, Justin and Tyler Petrucci, and Kendalin and Kyle Burns; and a caring aunt to Kevin and Randy Barber.
Joan was a curious, spirited woman who loved to sing and loved all that life had to offer. She never missed the opportunity to say a kind word to those around her, even strangers. She was generous with her love and taught her family that it is the small things that mean the most. Joan lived her life to the beat of her own drum, traveled to almost all 50 states, was a young, successful restaurateur, owning several restaurants and diners in the earlier years of her life. The most fitting to her personality was her diner “The Chatter Box” in Canastota, N.Y.
Her gift of the gab was comforting and entertaining. She was a born storyteller (“That’s my story and I’m sticking to it!” was her favorite catch-phrase). Her delicious cooking brought comfort and happiness to many, especially her family. She loved breakfast, music, reading and was a dedicated soap opera fan. Her sweet demeanor, strength and love of life will be sure to reflect in all who knew and adored her. Her wealth of knowledge, cuteness, infectious laugh and concern for animals and the comfort of others (always) will be forever missed.
A service and celebration of life will be held on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, at 2 p.m. at Grace Christian Fellowship, 81 Ashuelot St., Winchester.
In honor of Joan’s concern for the well-being of others, please wear a mask if unvaccinated. In her final days, “Stay safe” was what she said to all who she came into contact with. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Dana-Farber Institute.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.